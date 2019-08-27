Mr. R. Leon Lawrence, 93, of Tallassee, passed away August 21, 2019. He was born March 13, 1926 in Barren County, Kentucky. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 am at Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory with Brother Bobby Hornsby officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home. He was a member of Tallassee First Assembly of God and Bound by Grace Church. He was also a pastor for over 40 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served during World War II. He leaves behind a loving daughter, Mandy (Carl) Nobles; granddaughters, Katie and Madalynn Nobles; brothers, Williard (Phyllis) Lawrence and Terry (Shirley) Lawrence, both of Georgia; and sisters, Brenda (Jay) King of Lawrenceville, GA, Barbara Franklin of Easley, SC, Glenna Medley of Fairmont, GA, Phyllis Love of Cornelia, GA, Rachel Ridder of San Antonio, TX and Waldene DeLay of Lawrenceville, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chesteen and Fannie Moon Lawrence; wife of 30 years, Diane Lawrence; sons, Larry Lawrence, Kevin Lawrence, Kelly Lawrence and Joe Lawrence; brother, Raymond Leroy Lawrence and sisters, Juanita Lawrence Edwards and Rebecca Lawrence Reece. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
