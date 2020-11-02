Mr. Ralph Junior Easterwood, 72, a resident of Tallassee, passed away October 23, 2020. He was born July 8, 1948 in Coosa County, Alabama. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. John Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Dora Easterwood; children, Rhonda Henry (Wes), Randy (Crystal) Easterwood, Jennifer (Ricky) Henderson, Sherry (Akil) Woodson and Leigh Easterwood (Mark); his precious dog, Princess; brother, Alfred (Buddy) Easterwood; twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Elbert Easterwood; mother, Nelline Cash Easterwood; brothers, Harold Easterwood and Gene Easterwood; sisters, Rosie Lee Jackson and Pauline Easterwood Goodwin. He was loved and will be missed by many people. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
