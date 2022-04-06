Mr. Richard Edwin Garnett, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 68. He was born in Tallassee, Alabama to Mr. Edwin Guy and Frances Dunn Garnett.
A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:00PM in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Tim Davis officiating and Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Garnett is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara Garnett; daughter, Brittney G. Mitchell (Brad); grandson, Grady Mitchell; granddaughter, Macklyn Mitchell, granddaughter, Molly Ann Mitchell to arrive shortly; brother, Danny Garnett (Debra); uncles, Roy Garnett and Lynwood Garnett; aunt, Barbara Garnett; sisters-in-law, Carole B. Mathews (Don), JoAnn B. Jeffcoat (Joe); brothers-in-law, Raymond Baker (Connie), Harold Baker (Aidee); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Frances Garnett.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his love for Lake Martin, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Harbor, 1 Our Children’s Hwy, Alexander City, Alabama, 35010 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
