Mr. Robert Funderburk, 92, of Tallassee, passed away November 12, 2019. He was born May 14, 1927. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, at 11 a.m., at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lucy Parker Funderburk; sons, David (Mona) Funderburk; Danny (Donna) Funderburk and Dale (Rhonda) Funderburk; daughter, Dean (Allen) Bellot; brothers, Ray Funderburk of Tallassee and Ken Funderburk of Montgomery; sister, Evelyn Childress of Virginia; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Harris (known as E.H.) Funderburk; mother, Myrtle Causey Funderburk; brother, Frank Funderburk and sisters, Mildred Oliver, Inez Brauner and Nellie Chambers. He is a life long member of Friendship Baptist Church. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He worked at Mt. Vernon Mills for many years before operating a grocery store in East Tallassee. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.