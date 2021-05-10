Mr. Robert Keith Gates, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday May 5, 2021 at the age of 57.
Graveside services will be held Monday, May 10, 2021at 11:00 a.m. from Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Gates is survived by his children, Eric Gates, Holly Gates Sims (Justin); mother, Margaret Gates; sister, Linda Gates: two grandchildren, Rhyleigh and Elijah Sims and his Uncle, Bobby Fuller.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Gates; sister, Deborah Gates.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
