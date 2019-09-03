Mr. Rodney Baker, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 72. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Rodney is survived by wife of thirty six years, Shelia Baker; daughter, Nikki Baker; and his three grandchildren, Darrin Langley, Blake Langley and Evan Estes. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
