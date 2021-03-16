Mr. Rodney Doyle Johnson, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the age of 64. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021at 12:00 p.m. from Mt. Olive Community Church in Tallassee, Alabama with Rev. Todd Smith officiating, burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 17 years, Cindy Hilyer Johnson; four children, Ryan Johnson (Ashley), Brooke Lane (John), Dana Haynes (Beth), Dustin Haynes (Stacy); mother, Sarah Johnson; four grandchildren, Addy Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Zak Haynes, Belle Haynes; sister, Debra Lynn (Eric) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Doyle Johnson; sister, Denise Taylor and his brother-in-law, Billy Taylor.
Rodney enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all sport activities and cherished the time spent visiting Addy and Olivia in Gulf Shores. He loved gardening, canning, and was an amazing cook and wood worker. He was an avid enthusiast in all things Auburn, especially the Auburn Undercover website. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Mt. Olive Community Church. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
