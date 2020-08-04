Mr. Ronald Elbert Price, a resident of Titus, Alabama passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 80.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Price is survived by his sons, Timothy James Price, Matthew Price; grandchildren; Tammy, Michael, Ashley, Tiffany and his sister, Judy Price Heaton and special friend, Julie Montplaisir.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Jean Price; son, Donald Price; granddaughter, Tonya Bender; parents, Elbert and Catherine Price and his brother, Donald Price.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Rose Hill Cemetery.

