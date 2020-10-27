Mr. Shelby Cullars, 83, of Tallassee, passed away October 23, 2020. He was born May 8, 1937. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem East Baptist Church with Rev. Faron Golden and Rev. John Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Elam Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church. He is survived by his wife, Jim Alice Cullars; sons, Hal Cullars, Clayton (Cyndi) Smith and Clint Smith; grandchildren, Amber Cullars Mann, AJ Lindsay, Lyndsey (Corey) Canal, Joshua Smith, Madison Smith; five great grandchildren and close close family friend, Nancy Boles. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mary Pearl Keahey Cullars and daughter, Pamela Lindsay.
Shelby loved his family, church, life, horses, dogs and Alabama football. He enjoyed being a barber and playing dominoes. He had a horse, Blue, that won Grand Championship in Tennessee. He retired from the Army National Guard with over 26 years of service. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.