Mr. Shirley Floyd, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at the age of 84. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1:00PM from Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Rick Dorley officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Floyd is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanette (Meadows) Floyd; daughter, Shelby Durbin; son, Rex Floyd (Beth); grandchildren, Stephanie Durbin, Mandy Tally (Travis), Kelly Mann, Jamie Bianchi (Anthony) and four great grandchildren, Will and Wesley Tally and August and Rowan Bianchi. He is preceded in death by father, Jefferson Cornelius Floyd “Son”; mother, Lizzie Aulsie Collier Floyd and son-in-law, Bobby Durbin. Mr. Floyd drove a school bus for many years, delivering the children of Tallassee safely to and from school. He cared for his family, his land, and his cows and he did it well. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The family will receive friends Monday, February 8, 2021 from 12:30PM until service time at Rose Hill Cemetery. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
