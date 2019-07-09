Mr. Spencer Mason, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, July 05, 2019, at the age of 89. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 08, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Mason is survived by his children, Herbert “Herby” Mason (Gayle) and Cindy Mason Crossley (Hogue); grandchildren, Charissa Crossley Oglesby (Eric), Brad Mason (Deborah), Brandon H. Crossley: great grandchildren, Caleb Mason, Brady Mason, Nathan Mason, Rhea Oglesby, Morgan Oglesby. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mae Willa Mason and parents, Ira and Bessie Mason. Mr. Mason was a member of the Alabama National Guard for 22 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. He was a local business man who had many endeavors and never met a stranger and he would help those who needed help. He loved gardening and spending time in his strawberry patch and taking care of his lemon and Satsuma trees. He was always full of energy and lived to work. He also truly enjoyed spending time with his family at the beach and fishing and shrimping. The family will receive friends Monday, July 08, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to Tallassee First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 780147, Tallassee, Alabama 36078-0147.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
