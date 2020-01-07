Mr. Thomas Glenn “Boat Man” Kelley, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2019 at the age of 67. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Boat Man is survived by his five children, Wendy Kelley Moncus (Thomas), Patrick Glenn Kelley (Amber), Jeremie Paul Kelley, Israel Morgan (Tammy) and Shane Morgan; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Dalton, Collin, Jack, and Claire Kelley, Ethan and Jackson Moncus; four brothers, Jimmy Kelley (Charlotte), Larry Kelley (Bettye), Ronald Kelley and Michael Hollier (Lisa); sister, Sandra Kelley and his best friends, R.J., Cherre and Sam Stough. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bud Kelley and Mildred Hollier. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until service time, at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
