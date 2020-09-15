Mr. Tony Marvin Ware, a resident of Liberty City, Alabama, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 76.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Greg Pate officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Macon Baptist Church Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Ware is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Gaye Ware; children, Scotty Ware, Tammy Ware Strong (Keith) and Amy Packer (Brandon); ten grandchildren; one great grandson; two nephews and one niece.
Tony truly enjoyed arrowhead hunting, Alabama and Reeltown football, deer hunting and his fishing.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 12:00 noon until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Salem Macon Baptist Church, 4647 Tallapoosa Street, Notasulga, Alabama 36866.
Online condolences are available @ www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
