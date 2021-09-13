Mr. Willard Jerry Mayhugh, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born June 23, 1942, in Burlington, Iowa to Willard and Marjorie Mayhugh.
Mr. Mayhugh is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mrs. Opal Mayhugh; daughter, Michelle Mayhugh Grant (Jack); granddaughter, Ashley Mayhugh Schimanski (Daniel); three grandsons, Cristan Mayhugh, David Schwartz (Crystal), Jacob Tyler Mayhugh; two great granddaughters, Breanna Mayhugh and Izabella Cantu; two great grandsons, Nathaniel Schwartz and Thomas Schwartz; daughter-in-law, Catherine Mayhugh; two brothers, Merle Mayhugh (Peggy), James Mayhugh (Kathy); sister, Patricia Ray (Don) and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Mayhugh is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey A. Mayhugh and his parents, Willard and Marjorie Mayhugh.
Mr. Mayhugh served in the United States Army, serving in Germany for several years. He retired after 30 years with John Deere Harvester Works. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Lucille Gosa and Brother Robert May officiating. Jeffcoat Funeral home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
