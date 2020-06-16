Mr. William Aubrey Gresham, 80, of Tallassee, passed away June 12, 2020. He was born October 30, 1939. Funeral will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 16 at East Tallassee Baptist Church with Rev. Andrew Schmitt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. He is survived by his children, David Gresham (Tammy) and Carrie Gresham Mitchell (Brad); grandchildren, Brady Mitchell (Tori), Kristen Chancellor (Stephen), Courtney Gresham and Emily Gresham; great grandchild, Eliza Mitchell; and nieces, Terry Lanier and Karen Colligan. He was a lifelong member of East Tallassee Baptist Church and the Tallassee Bass Club. His hobbies were woodworking and fishing and he was always willing to help others. He was very devoted to his family and will be greatly missed. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
