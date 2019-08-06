Mr. William Bryant Harper, age 67, a life-long resident of Tallassee, passed away August 4th, 2019 at Capitol Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Montgomery, Alabama. A graveside memorial service is scheduled for August 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Carrville Cemetery with Doctor John Eidsmoe of the First Presbyterian Church of Tallassee officiating. Mr. Harper is preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Betty Harper and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by numerous family and friends who dearly cherished the time spent with him. After graduating from Auburn University he began a life-long career as a Statistician with the State of Alabama Department of Mental health. While working at Mental Health, he embarked on studying to become an attorney at the Jones Law School in Montgomery and subsequently obtained his J.D. Degree. Mr. Harper loved everything about Auburn University, his “Pugs”, his family and Jesus Christ. Family and friends are asked to gather at Carrville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to one’s favorite charity. A special thank you to primary caregivers, Mike and Denise Harper.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
