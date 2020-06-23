Mr. William Earl Sayers, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away June 19, 2020 at the age of 86. A private memorial service will be held for the family, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Riverside Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Reinhardt officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Sayers is survived by his wife, Anne Ricks Sayers; son, Mark Sayers; daughter, Rhonda Sayers Kracke (Gerry); grandchildren, Eric Robertson (Tonya), Heath Robertson (Yessica), Cory Castleberry (Karlie), Ben Sayers (Kirsten) and Jenny Sayers; great grandchildren, Branson, Jenna, Brice, Laina and Riverly Robertson and his brother, Floyd Carmack. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Sayers and his siblings, Bobby Sayers, Bernice Stalnaker and Joe Sayers. Earl was a weapons instructor at Paris Island while proudly serving in the Marine Corp. He enjoyed playing golf, boating on Lake Martin and Auburn football. He was a Boy Scout, served two terms on the Tallassee City Council, served one term as Elmore County Circuit Clerk and was an active member of Riverside Heights Baptist Church.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
