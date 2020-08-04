Mr. William “Gene” Hepburn, (BT2 USN), a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 86.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Hornsby officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Hepburn is survived by his son, Richard Hepburn (Debra); daughter, Michelle Ong (Ben); grandchildren, Sydney Ong and Cody Harris; sister, Cheryal Clayton (Billy) and several nieces, nephews, step children and step grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Coggins; parents, Katie and Jesse Hepburn; brothers, Harold, Lee and Lonnie Hepburn and his sisters, Catherine Arrington and Carolyn Hepburn.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Rose Hill Cemetery.
On-line condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
