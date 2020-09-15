Mrs. Alice Ann Rothmeyer Elfner, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the age of 91.
Mrs. Elfner is survived by her daughters, Kathy Blair, Bobbi Batten (Sam), Becky Bruss and Mary Elfner; grandchildren, Sean Peck (Heidi), Rob Peck (Laura), Erin Racicot (Justin), John Peck (Kathy), Samantha Ondyak (Kevin), Kristen Davis (James) and Eli Wilson; great grandchildren, Genn, Larenina and Benjamin, sister, Norma Holschbach (Norbert); brother, Richard Rothmeyer (Lue) and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
