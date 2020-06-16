Mrs. Alice Winfield of Tallassee, Alabama passed away June 12, 2020 at the age of 79. Graveside services will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Rose Hill cemetery with Rev. David Atchison officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Winfield is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Winfield; daughter, Alicia W. Hornsby (Mark); grandchildren, Sarah Hornsby (Blake Haynie); great grandchild, Aria Haynie and sister, Maebelle Coker and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodson and Dallie Ingram; brother, Marrell Ingram. The family will receive friends June 14, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
