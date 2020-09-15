Mrs. Annie Merle Mooney, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 92.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. John Sparks officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Mooney is survived by her children, Patricia Mooney and Ronnie Mooney (Sue); grandchildren, Jeff Mooney (Melonie) and Leah Faust (Cliff); great grandchildren, Zane Mooney and Harper Faust; sister, Willodean Cooper (Jimmy); brother, James Winfield and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, J.D. Mooney; daughter, Ginger Mooney; brother, Herman Winfield and her sisters, Addie Loyce Norrell and Imogene Winfield.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem East Baptist Church in Kent, Alabama.
Online condolences are available @ www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
