Mrs. Beatrice Mann Golden, a resident of East Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 99. She was born October 23, 1923 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, to T. Jahue Mann and Essie D. Mann.
Mrs. Golden is survived by her children, Thera Golden Herring (Terry), Agnes Golden Tatum (Ware), Mickey J. Golden (Terri) and Herbert J. Golden (April); grandchildren, Tara Herring Chambliss, Carrie Williams Bennett, Torey K. Herring, Tabitha Williams Riley, Jade Golden Brook, Marlan Golden, Heath Golden, Jami Golden, Sarah Golden and Caleb Golden; several great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Maryland Golden, Jr.; her parents, Jahue and Essie Mann and her siblings, Jay Hugh Mann, Jr., Mitchell R. Mann, Wilmer C. Mann, Chester L. Mann, Jeff Elbert Mann, Mattie Ruth Mann Mullican, Grady L. Mann, Fletcher D. Mann, Ulric Bryant Mann, Davis Reese Mann, Herbert Andrew Mann, Annie Sue Mann and Sara Gertrude Mann Milton.
Mrs. Golden loved her family and she was an avid homemaker, who tried to take care of everyone.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home and also Sunday at Elam Baptist Church from 1:30PM until service time at 2:30PM. Burial will follow in Elam Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.