Mrs. Becky Finlayson, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 74. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Finlayson is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jack Finlayson; son, Jeff Finlayson (Tonya); grandchildren, Brandon Finlayson, Gracee Finlayson; two nieces, Lisa Clark (Geoff), Dianne Rundee; nephew, Butch Wilson (Trisha) and several great nieces, nephews and Toby the Beagle. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Minnie Wilson; brother, Billy Wilson; sister, Patsy Meadows. Becky was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. She was a very active member of W.M.U, choir and teaching Sunday school. She was employed by Tallassee City Schools for 26 years, serving at various times as receptionist, book keeper, secretary and coordinator of child nutrition programs. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 780368, Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.