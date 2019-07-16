Mrs. Bernice Mathis Stanfield, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, stepped into Glory with her family by her side, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 98. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from First United Methodist Church with Pastor Clint McBroom officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Mrs. Stanfield is survived by her daughter, Jill Stanfield Griggs (Doug) and her son, William Butch Stanfield (Sue); sister, Jerry Mathis Weldon; five grandchildren, Stephanie Granger (Mike), Kendra Elmore (Mike), Joe Griggs, Crystal Rucker (Brannan) and Jeff Griggs; seven great grandchildren, Rheanna Davis, Kristen Elmore, Caleb Rucker, Jacob Rucker, Mason Elmore, Ruby Rucker and Madison Elmore; two great great grandchildren, Ally Davis and Chloe Davis; special friends, Matt Carden, Daisy Adamson, Tracie Cannon, Hazel Chapman, Allison May, Mary Mulford and Vera Adamson; many nieces and nephews from the Stanfield, Posey and Mathis families. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Mr. William J. Stanfield. Mrs. Stanfield was the mainstay and pillar of her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Tallassee for 37 years, very devoted to her Savior and her family. She was also a Pink Lady for Tallassee Community Hospital for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.