Mrs. Betty Granger, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 84.
A private funeral service will be held for the family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with Rev. Adam Rackliffe officiating. Her burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Granger is survived by her children, Katherine Carrington and Michael Granger (Stephanie); grandchildren, Grant Burke, Lindsay Vann, John Granger (Emily), Morgan Granger and Rheanna Carden; great grandson, John Hudson Granger; great granddaughters; Ally and Chloe Davis and several very special nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Curtis Granger; parents, Porter and Wilma Byers; daughter, Susan Granger and her sister, Dorothy Power.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Elmore County Humane Society @ elmorehumane.org
Online condolences are available @ www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
