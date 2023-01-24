Mrs. Betty T. Carwile, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the age of 74. She was born August 4, 1948 to the late William and Virginia Timmerman.
Mrs. Carwile is survived by her husband, Billy G. Carwile and her son, Kenny Carwile.
Betty was a loving wife and Mother. She had a very outgoing personality and made friends with everyone she met, and never met a stranger. Betty and her Husband Bill loved to travel across the U.S and Europe. Paris was one of her favorite places, especially visiting the Eiffel Tower. Betty served as an Executive Assistant for the State of Alabama Department of Industrial Relations, retiring after 25 years of service.
Betty was very artistic and enjoyed making floral arrangements and Christmas wreaths for her friends. Living in Tallassee for 29 years, Betty belonged to the Garden Club and CDC and enjoyed taking trips with her closest girlfriends several times a year. Additionally, Betty enjoyed socializing and tailgating with friends at Auburn games for many years.
Active pallbearers will be David Funderburk, Brent Bazzell, Kelly Varner, Kaleb Varner, Russ Chandler and Bill Garnett.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 23, 2023, from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Varner officiating.
Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
