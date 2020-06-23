Mrs. Betty Thrash Teague, 90, of Eclectic, passed away June 17, 2020. She was born January 4, 1930. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 12 noon at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jake S. Fannin officiating. She is survived by her niece, Terri Thrash Golden (John); nephew, Brad Thrash (Susan); stepchildren, Jake S. Fannin and William Ira Fannin; great nieces, Nicole Lambertson and Gracelyn Thrash; great nephews, Zachary Lambertson, Stewart Thrash (Scottie) and Joseph Thrash; and a loving, extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman Otis Thrash Sr. and Vera Vines Thrash; husbands, Jake C. Fannin and William “Bill” Jennings Teague; and a brother, Herman Thrash Jr. Her hobbies were gardening, reading, painting (artist) and cross stitching. She loved animals and enjoyed spending time at Lake Martin. She was an avid Auburn fan and enjoyed attending Shakespeare plays. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary or Children’s Harbor at Lake Martin. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
