Mrs. Bobbie R. Miller, a resident of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the age of 89.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from Providence Baptist Church, Opelika, Alabama, with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to service time. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughter, Vicki Elaine Pierce (Lamar); sons, Dennis Ray Miller (Kathy) and Mark Allen Miller; grandchildren, Adam Pierce (Kathi), David Miller, Stephen Miller, Jessica Pierce Ward (Jason) and Nichole Rice (Ben); great grandchildren, Hannah Pierce, Maddie Pierce, Zach Pierce, Keidi Rice, Vera Rice and Haleigh Rice; sister, Anne Hawkins and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Townley and daughter-in-law, Janet Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee County Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801 or Spencer Cancer Center, 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, Alabama 36801.
On-line condolences are available at www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
