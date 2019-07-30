Mrs. Brenda Mullen Park, 73, of Wetumpka, passed away July 25, 2019. She was born September 17, 1945. Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 29, at 2 p.m. at Carrville Cemetery with Rev. Ken Burdett and Rev. Byron Golden officiating. She is survived by her husband, James Harold Park, Jr; children, Yvette Park Burdett (Ken) and Anna Park Golden (Shannon); son-in-law, Casey Davidson; sister-in-law, Debbie Mullen; grandchildren, Logan James Burdett, Kaylie Maranda Burdett, Nathan Charles Burdett, Dylan Harley Davidson and Sully Wilson Golden; siblings, Larry (Gail) Mullen, Gayle (Dannie) Hughes and Terry (Robbie) Mullen; and a loving extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucille Chavers Mullen and Frank Nick Mullen; daughter, Yvonne Park Davidson and brother, Timmy Mullen. Brenda was a master gardener, loved to cook and host family gatherings. She was looking forward to reuniting with all of her family who have gone on to Heaven before her. She was the family matriarch and will be greatly missed. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.