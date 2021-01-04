Mrs. Brenda Pemberton Price, a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother passed away in her home on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the age of 74. Brenda was born in Tallassee, Alabama on January 19, 1946 to Ocie Gilbert and Lillie Lee Pemberton. Her loving marriage of 45 years to the late Larry D. Price blessed her with three children and six grandchildren. A lifelong resident of Tallassee she was always involved in the community where she had countless friends. Brenda was a devoted Christian and faithfully attended East Tallassee Church of Christ for most of her life. Her love of children was shown through the many years she spent teaching in Tallassee and Reeltown. In addition to owning and operating Little People Kindergarten, she spent over 26 years teaching in the school system. Her grandchildren affectionately referred to her as Granna and she could often be found at their sporting and dancing events cheering them on. Her favorite past times were doting on her grandchildren, traveling, and spending time on Lake Martin. We will forever remember the unwavering love she had for her family and friends. She is survived by her children; Jason Price (Jeannie), Paige Roberts (Jeff) and Allison Coker (Andy); siblings, Nita Hicks (Chuck), Curt Pemberton (Sue) and Bill Pemberton (Janice); grandchildren, Justin and Jordan Price, Seth and Lilly Roberts and Drew and Alex Coker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ocie and Lillie Pemberton. Funeral services were held at East Tallassee Church of Christ. Services were officiated by Minister Mike McElroy. She was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tallassee, Alabama. Directed by Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to East Tallassee Church of Christ. P.O. Box 781029, Tallassee, Alabama 36078.
