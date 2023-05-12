Mrs. Claudene W. Howard, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the age of 84. She was born September 11, 1938 in Tallassee, Alabama to Claude L and Hixie Belle Treadwell Webster.
Mrs. Howard is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dale Howard; daughters, Donna Boatfield, Lisa Adair (Donald) and Leslie Stephenson (Gordon); sisters, Maureen Born, Alice Stevenson (Tony) and Brenda Yates (Jimmy); grandchildren, Brittany Arledge (Matt), Donald Adair (Whitney), Elizabeth Laduron, Ben Stephenson and Beth Stephenson; great grandchildren, Kaelyn and Madelyn Arledge, Jaxon Laduron and Lainey Adair; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Hixie Belle Webster; sister, Ruby Jean Webster; brothers, Bobby Webster, Billy Webster and Joe Webster.
Mrs. Howard was a member of Redland Baptist Church for many years. She retired from J. F. Ingram Technical College after 15 years of service. Claudene enjoyed yard work and driving her golf cart. She truly had a servant’s heart - “her gift was giving.”
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 10:30AM until service time at 11:00AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Sharon Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Reeltown, Alabama.
