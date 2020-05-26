Mrs. Clementine Hendershot Stough, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 78. A Memorial service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. with Chaplain Douglas McKinney officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral directing. Mrs. Stough is survived by her daughter, Tamra Abrams (William); son, Charles Spurlock (Quinita); grandchildren, Crystal Rushing, Carol Ogima, Kensley Dudley; great grandchildren, Joshua Abrams, William Abrams, Alyshia Rushing and Aya Rushing, Kendrick Hicks, Eli Hicks, Issaic Rankins and Logan Rankins; great, great grandchildren, Karter Greer, Realyn Greer, Zoey Greer; brother, Johnny Hendershot (Terry) and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Ogima; grandsons, Mathew Abrams and Kenneth Hicks; brothers, Waycie and Waymond Hendershot; sisters, Ina Calloway and Loritha Hendershot.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
