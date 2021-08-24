Mrs. Constance Gail Cosby Stinnette, a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away August 20, 2021, at the age of 72.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Allen Stinnette; daughter, Lisa Stinnette Brown; granddaughters, Peyton, Taylor and Riley; siblings, Theresa Earl, Melissa Alexander and Todd Cosby (Pam); sisters-in-law; Ann Cosby Vinzant, Patty Copeland and Nancy Lee (Benny) and a host of nieces and nephews She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Lucille Cosby; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Mary Stinnette; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Harriet Cosby; brother, Wayne Cosby and brother-in-law, Ken Earl.
Connie loved being a Nana to her granddaughters and to the younger great nieces and nephews. Her caring spirit flowed over to her family and friends.
A service will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home in Tallassee, Alabama. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 574 Liberty Road, Tallassee, Alabama, 36078. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
