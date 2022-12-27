Mrs. Debra “Mama Lou” Spivey, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born December 26, 1951, in Tallassee, Alabama, to Lehman and Mary Ellen Fomby.

Mrs. Spivey is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wilbert Roger Spivey; daughter, Alicia Davidson (Andy); brother, Kenny Fomby; granddaughter, Chloe Davidson; two nephews, Chris and Mark Fomby.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lehman and Mary Ellen Fomby.

Mrs. Spivey retired from Neptune Water Meter Company after 34 years of service. She was a member of East Tallassee Church of Christ.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM at the East Tallassee Church of Christ.

Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery.

Online condolences are available at:  www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.

Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing

Tallassee, Alabama

