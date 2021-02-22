Mrs. Diana Hart, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at the age of 76. Memorial services will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Harvey Kelley officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.Mrs. Hart is survived by her husband, Bob Hart; son,Butch Pemberton;daughter,LeAnna Pitchford (Gary “Squirrel”);step daughter, Amanda Ingram (Steven); grandchildren, Merranda Smith (Corey),Amelia, Abigail and Ava Ingram;great grandchildren,Carter and Tate Smith and several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Guy and Maggie Kelley; sister, Dell Kelley and brother, James Buddy Guy.She was the switchboard operator at Community Hospital in Tallassee for several years.The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences are available at:www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.