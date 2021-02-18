Mrs. Dora Easterwood, 65, of Tallassee, passed away February 15, 2021. She was born May 7, 1955. Funeral service will be Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. John Sparks and Kandy Gantt officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Ralph Easterwood; father, Thomas Clayton; mother, Mattie Smith; sister, Pearl Mills; brothers, Robert, Joe, Jim and Henry Clayton; sons-in-law; Randy Melton and Tony Henry. She is survived by her five children, Rhonda Henry, Randy (Crystal) Easterwood, Jennifer (Ricky) Henderson, Sherry (Akil) Woodson and Leigh Easterwood (Mark); her precious dog, Princess; twelve grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Tyler, Sabrina, Rickey, Tiffany, Cody, Karmyn, Lea, RJ, Nic and Courtney, six great grandchildren; a special friend, Sara; and a host of special nieces and nephews. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
