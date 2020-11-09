Mrs. Doris E. Pitts, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 84. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2:00PM from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Sparks officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Carrville Cemetery. Mrs. Pitts is survived by her children; Debra Callaway (Tom) and Jan Smith (Darryl); grandchildren, Jennifer Denning (Charlie), Nikki Price (Derek), Thomas Callaway (Alesha), Brad Smith (Lauryn), ; great grandchildren, Kaileigh P. Denning, Lainey B. Denning, Clayton G. Price, Mason B. Smith, Mazie L. Denning and Addie Grace Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Ted Pitts; mother, Josie L. Robinson; granddaughter, Jessica L. Callaway; brother, Charles Edgar (Pete) Robinson; nephew, Jimbo Pitts and brother-in-law, Jimmy Pitts.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Callaway, Charlie Denning, Jeffery Dennis, Bubba Grant, Derek Price and Brad Smith. Edna was married to Ted for 67 years. They spent most of their retired years spending time at the lake and fishing. She played the piano and sang at River Road Baptist Church, where she was a charter member for over 50 years. Edna was known as Granmama to five grandchildren and six great grandchildren who loved her dearly. She enjoyed watching her great grandchildren play sports and looked forward to time spent with them. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12:00PM until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home, Tallassee, Alabama.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.