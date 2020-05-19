Mrs. Doris Worley Lazzeri, a resident of Deatsville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 88. A private Graveside service will be held for the family Monday at Rose Hill Cemetery with Mike McElroy officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Lazzeri is survived by her children, Michelle Hammonds (Jeff), Terry Adair (Robert); six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Oliver M. Lazzeri; daughter, Kathy Barker; son, Timothy Michael Lazzeri; sister, Clara Ballard and parents, Paul and Eva Worley. Mrs. Doris was a loving mother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
