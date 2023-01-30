Mrs. Dorothy Alexander Christy, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2023, at the age of 88. She was surrounded by her devoted family.
Dorothy Jean Alexander was born September 20, 1934 to James Melvin Alexander and Neva (McMillan) Alexander in Parsons, Kansas. She graduated from Parsons High School and went on to study at Kansas State.
Dorothy met her husband to be, Gene Robert “Bob” Christy in their hometown of Parsons, Kansas. Bob had just returned from Korea, after completing his military service.
A whirlwind courtship led to Dorothy and Bob marrying on October 9, 1955. This union lasted 64 years, and created what would be known today as a “Power Couple.”
Dorothy’s son, Steven Kent Christy, arrived on August 19, 1960. Her daughter, Laura Lynn Christy, was born on October 17, 1963. Dorothy was a loving Mother and devoted Wife.
In 1966, Dorothy and Bob moved their young family to Huntsville, Alabama. They had decided that Bob would focus on a partnership with his brother, and Huntsville would be their home base.
She and Bob brought their love for Big Band music, dancing and hosting neighborhood parties.
They were both skilled and dynamic dancers, which added to the festivities of any event they hosted or attended.
Dorothy’s life was one of generosity. She shared all that she had with family, friends, charities and anyone she knew was in need.
Seven years ago, Dorothy and Bob moved to beautiful Lake Martin, next door to their devoted daughter, Laura (Danny) Jennings, and their sons, Taylor and Payne.
Dorothy was above all, a strong, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Christy; son, Steve Christy; sister, Mary Dodds and her brother, Dale Alexander. She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Mark Daniel) “Danny” Jennings; daughter-in-law, Lisa Christy; grandsons, Chad and Shane Christy, Taylor Jennings, Payne (Mary Coleman) Jennings and her great granddaughter, Mary Emerson
“Emmy”; sister, Lois Standridge Nibarger and Abby (her dog and faithful companion.)
The years at Lake Martin extended our family with Linnie, Marcia and Marylan. Dorothy felt extraordinarily close to these wonderful and supportive friends. This family is indeed grateful for the companionship, devotion and vigilant care each of them provided to both Dorothy and Bob.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with
Rev. Jay Woodall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Harbor, Children’s Harbor, 1 Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010 or an animal shelter of your choice.
