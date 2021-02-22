Mrs. Elizabeth Gayle Emfinger, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at the age of 84. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from East Tallassee Baptist Church with Rev. Andrew Schmitt officiating. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Emfinger is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jimmie E. Emfinger; son, Michael Emfinger (Tina); granddaughter, Madison Emfinger and step grandson, Tyler McPherson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Pearl Harper and her sister, Hulda Gauntt. Gayle was a member of East Tallassee Baptist Church where she played the piano and clavinova for many years. She also retired from Community Hospital after 25 years of service. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at East Tallassee Baptist Church. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
