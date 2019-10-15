Mrs. Ellen Easterwood, 88, of Tallassee, passed away October 9, 2019. She was born March 18, 1931. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Kandy Gantt officiating. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Mills; sons, Paul Matthews, Scotty Easterwood and Gregory Powell; brother, James Garrett; sister, Jackie Ogburn (Johnnie) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Easterwood and children, Nancy Marsh and Danny Powell. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
