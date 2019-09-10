Mrs. Ellen Phillips, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 69. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Schmitt officiating. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Tim Phillips; daughters, Cara Phillips McDade (Johnny) and Tara Phillips; grandchildren, Bailey Phillips, Briley Phillips, Gage O’Daniel, Blaine Phillips, Gunner McDade, Hannah McDade and Damien McDade; sisters, Glenda Spivey, Connie Fomby, Dale Wilson (Pete), Bonnie Gray and Lena O’Steen. Ellen is preceded in death by her sons, Shane and Rusty Gray, parents, Harvey and Mary Evans and her brothers, Albert, Jack and Dan Evans. She was a mother to everyone she met and gave hugs so freely. She had such a kind heart and never met a stranger. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.