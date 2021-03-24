Mrs. Elsie Jones Small, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the age of 87.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021at 2:00 p.m. from Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Clint McBroom and Rev. Phillip Nelson officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Smren, Eric Phillips, Amanda Elkins (Robbie); great grandchildren, Russell Phillips, Rutland Phillips and Logan Elkins; sister, Betty Ledbetter and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert C. Small; daughter, Patricia Abrams; parents, Jesse and Ida Jones; brothers, Leon, James and Charlie Jones; sisters, Lillie Thornton and Agnes Webster.
Elsie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and pastor. She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church, where she loved to serve the Lord in any capacity. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family. She loved to watch the Braves and Auburn Football. She also enjoyed canning, freezing vegetables, along with making jellies and preserves.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Rose Hill Cemetery.
For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
