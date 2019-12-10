Mrs. Eunice Booth, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 106. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Andrew Schmitt officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Booth is survived by her sons, Billy Thompson (Sarah) and Glenn Booth; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, L.M. Thompson, Robert Booth and her parents, Johnny Lee and Stella Wilkerson. The family will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.