Mrs. Eva Michelle O’ Daniel, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 54. She was born March 26, 1968, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Aubrey Clayton and Clara Williams Aldridge. 

Mrs. O’Daniel is survived by her husband, Paul O’Daniel; son, Tony Aldridge; step son, Ryan O’Daniel; step daughter, Mariah O’Daniel; sisters, Nell Willcut (Dale) and Teresa Fuller; brothers, Davis Aldridge and Ricky Aldridge; granddaughter, Alissa Bailey Phillips and grandson, Caden Dillard and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Clara Aldridge; sons, Alex O’Daniel and Shawn O’Daniel; sister, Brenda Osborne and brothers, Don Aldridge and Clarence Aldridge.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing

Tallassee, Alabama

 

