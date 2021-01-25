Mrs. Floy Hornsby Lambert, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the age of 70.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Rev. Clint McBroom officiating, burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
She is survived by her sons, Matthew “Lee” (Valisa) Lambert and John David (Kahdra) Lambert; grandchildren, Abby Calhoun, Caleb Lambert, Nevaeh Hadley, Micah Emfinger, Brendan Emfinger, Caitlin Emfinger, Luke Miller and Logan Miller.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ferrell Lambert; parents, Cecil and Osil Hornsby and her sister, Charlotte Marie Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital @ https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or the PKD Foundation @ https://pkdcure.org
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
