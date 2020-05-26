Mrs. Floyce Elizabeth Nelson of Reeltown, Alabama passed away May 19, 2020 at the age of 82. A private Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Saugahatchee Assembly of God Cemetery with Rev. Joe Richardson and Rev. Rick Hagans officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her children, Lisa Osborne (Jeff), Carla Connell, Carmen Joffrion (Scott), Barry Nelson (Angie); grandchildren, Justin Osborne (Jessie), Jonathan Osborne, Jenna Wright (Mitchell), Brittany Spencer (Wes), Whitney Thornton (Tyler), Elijah Connell, Sidney Joffrion, Ben Joffrion, Chris Joffrion (Elizabeth), Chris Joffrion, Fran Joffrion, Amber Golden (Seth), Kyle Nelson and twelve great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, LV Nelson; two children, Larry Nelson, Cheryl Nelson; grandson’s, David Shelton, Skyler Aldridge; parents, John Sim and El Donnie Spraggins and nine siblings. The family will receive friends May 21, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Floyce’s home.
