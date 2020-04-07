Mrs. Francei Ann Lanier Robertson, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 73. A private graveside service will be Monday, April 6, 2020, at Mt. Gilead Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Eclectic, Alabama, with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Robertson is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ronald Robertson; children, Michael Maddox, Kelly Thomas (Bobby), Christopher Robertson (Sandi), Joey Robertson (Sommer) and Amanda Robertson; six grandchildren, Jason, Samantha, Chance, Noah, Reilee and Shayli and sister-in-law, Lynn Robertson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Francis Langley. Mrs. Robertson was a lifetime resident of Eclectic, AL, a town that she always called home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
