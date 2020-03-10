Mrs. Gloria Jean Cantrell, 76, of Tallassee, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be Friday, March 13, 2020, at Berean Baptist Church in Tallassee at 2:00 p.m. with Elder Joey Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Elam Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the funeral beginning at 1:00 p.m. Mrs. Cantrell is survived by her son Kevin (Mary Ann) Cantrell, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, her sister Duane Clayton, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Kristie and Gralon Griffith, her husband Johnny Cantrell, her parents Henry Lee and Christine Phillips, and her sister Shirley Vice.
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Berean Baptist Church (Tallassee)
210 N. Ann St.
Tallassee, AL 36078
210 N. Ann St.
Tallassee, AL 36078
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Berean Baptist Church (Tallassee)
210 N. Ann St.
Tallassee, AL 36078
210 N. Ann St.
Tallassee, AL 36078
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
