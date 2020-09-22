Mrs. Hilda Chambers, 91, of Tallassee, passed away September 21, 2020. She was born December 24, 1928.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 27 at Refuge Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rabbi John Giddens and Rev. Steve Scarborough officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Exar Clayton; son, Larry Wayne “Bubba” Chambers; daughter, Barbara Ann Chambers; sister, Dannie Clayton Miller and brother, Rufus A. Clayton.

She is by her children, Charles Chambers and Molly Tatum (Frankie); grandchildren, Tara Ashford (Mike), Jessy Palmer (Jack), Cheyanne Chambers and Judah Ben David Chambers; great grandchildren, Gabriel Ashford and Abigail Ashford; several loving nieces, nephews and extended family, including her faithful little furry friend “Bullet” and caretaker, Deanna Strickland. The family extends special thanks to all of her medical care team.

She was a member of Refuge Baptist Church, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Poet Society and Red Hill Community Center. Her hobbies were writing, poetry, reading, sewing, gardening and above all, her time with her family.

Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.

Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Eclectic, Alabama

Service information

Sep 27
Visitation
Sunday, September 27, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Refuge Baptist Church
3098 Red Hill Rd
TALLASSEE, AL 36078
Sep 27
Service
Sunday, September 27, 2020
2:00PM
Refuge Baptist Church
3098 Red Hill Rd
TALLASSEE, AL 36078
